EATON RAPIDS, Mich — A new $3.5 million Teen Space facility has opened in Eaton Rapids, relocating directly across from the school complex and significantly expanding programming for local students.



New $3.5 million Teen Space opens across from Eaton Rapids schools, making it easily walkable for students who previously needed bus transportation or made the mile-long walk.

Dedicated art, music and game rooms have enabled expanded programming and doubled student attendance compared to the old facility.

The program, funded by state grants and donations, now offers morning breakfast and before-school activities alongside after-school services and is free to join for Eaton Rapids students.

The after-school program moved from its previous location nearly a mile away to a brand-new building on State Street, making it much more accessible for students.

WATCH: $3.5 million Teen Space facility begins operations in Eaton Rapids

$3.5 million Teen Space facility begins operations in Eaton Rapids

"I like how I can walk easier, I used to have to go on a bus, get dropped off and walk there," said Bentley Neimeister, an Eaton Rapids student.

The new facility features dedicated spaces that weren't available in the old location, housed in a former Eaton Rapids school building.

"They have a game room, music room and art room," Neimeister said.

Grace Fannin, the program director, said the improved location and facilities have already doubled attendance.

"We're an after school program to give students a safe space to be in the after school hours," Fannin said.

The new building has enabled expanded programming opportunities that weren't possible in the previous cramped quarters.

"We've also been able to offer new programming in our art room, having a dedicated space for art, and in the music room having a dedicated space for music where as before everything was jumbled in one space," Fannin said.

The convenient location has also allowed the program to launch morning offerings, including breakfast and before-school activities.

"We don't have the curriculum that we have to get through, we have an opportunity to slow down and really connect and so we get to see different sides," Fannin said.

Students say they appreciate having more time to socialize in a safe environment.

"It does play a big part in being able to socialize with your friends for a few more hours before you go home," said student Sabrina Noonan.

The new space and program is funded entirely through state grants and donations. The program is free to Join for Eaton Rapids Students.

LINK TO MORE INFORMATION

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.