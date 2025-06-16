One dead after two-vehicle crash in Eaton County, Michigan State Police investigating

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A 29-year-old man died Sunday after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Mulliken Road and M-50 in Chester Township around noon after two vehicles collided.

The preliminary investigation shows a 30-year-old woman from Mulliken was traveling south on Mulliken Road when she ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old woman from Portland who was traveling north on M-50.

A 29-year-old man from Sunfield was ejected from the vehicle that was hit. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say it is not known if he was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

