Local expert shares money-saving tips for holiday dinners as food prices continue to rise

Stretching Christmas Dinner Dollars

Neighbors can expect to spend several hundred dollars this holiday season for everything from gifts to food. With the latest Consumer Price Index showing food prices continuing to rise, I'm checking in with a local food expert who is sharing a few ways to lay out that big dinner without breaking the bank.

Right now at Meijer, meats like ham that many neighbors prepare for holiday dinner cost $0.89 per pound. Turkey is $0.49 per pound.

Kroger is offering 10 to 14 pound turkeys for $1.89 per pound. Eight to 10 pound hams are $1.99 per pound.

The price tag for holiday dinners can quickly add up, but Tom Arthur, owner of a performing arts and business incubator in Lansing, says if you plan you can really cut costs.

"Go in that pantry, grab an item or two and build it around items that you already have," Arthur said. "The Michigan Good Food Fund has some great resources. There's the Double Up Food Bucks that supports local farmers. They also have a Michigan Gift Guide that helps you be more intentional."

Arthur also recommends making a list of purchases you plan to make and checking out local sale prices before you hit the store.

