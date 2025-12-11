Free Employee Assistance Programs offer mental health and wellness services many workers don't know about

LANSING, MI — Many people are paying out of pocket for therapy, weight loss programs, financial planning and other wellness services. These costs can quickly add up, especially when multiple family members need support.

AM EAP Benefits

However, most workers may not realize they already have access to these services for free through their employer's Employee Assistance Program.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, over 61 million Americans are coping with mental illness. Experts say many of them aren't aware that their companies offer free programs that make mental health care financially accessible.

"The challenges facing mental health, EAP programs help with that challenge. They give you counseling and sometimes they give you three to four sessions free. So you get a chance to get free sessions as a part of the program. They also refer you to a therapist where your insurance will take over and cover the rest of the sessions. You know, free is free! And you know what they say 'free is for me'."

Most EAP programs offer additional free services beyond mental health counseling. These typically include financial support, tobacco cessation programs, elder care assistance and weight loss programs.

Most EAPs also extend the same benefits to spouses and children of employees.

Every EAP is set up differently, so the best way to find out how to access these benefits is to contact your company's EAP program directly.

