Michigan State University's Wells Hall remains closed during finals week due to a chemical situation

EAST LANSING, Mich. - It is finals week on the Michigan State University campus, but Wells Hall, one of the biggest and busiest academic buildings, will remain closed due to a chemical situation.



Wells Hall was initially evacuated Monday morning due to the presence of unknown chemicals.

The university sent an update Monday afternoon stating the building was safe and would reopen Tuesday.

A third message send early Tuesday morning reversed course, stating the building will remain closed through May 1st.

WATCH BELOW: MSU'S WELLS HALL STILL CLOSED

WELLS HALL STILL CLOSED

Junior Josh Lee said he was taken aback when his phone started to buzz.

"Text messages came out of nowhere yesterday," Lee said.

He is referring to a message the university sent out Monday morning.

"Due to the presence of some unknown chemicals that were located in the building, Wells Hall has been evacuated as a safety precaution while public safety officials work to properly identify the chemical. There is no known threat to campus," the message stated.

After MSU police responded to the scene and students were evacuated, the university sent out another message on Monday afternoon saying the matter was resolved, the environment was safe, and Wells Hall would reopen Tuesday morning. The university even stated, "This is the final update."

Early Tuesday morning, a third message was sent out.

"Wells Hall is CLOSED for the remainder of this week, through May 1. Additional information was received early this morning suggesting further evaluation of the building is needed. There continues to be no known threat to the campus community," the message stated.

The series of messages left Lee confused.

"They're not being specific on anything, thankfully I don't have any classes at Wells Hall," Lee said. "The whole situation is confusing because no one truly knows what is going on."

University spokesperson Amber McCann echoed the earlier message. The details of the chemical situation are still unknown, and this is still a developing story.

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