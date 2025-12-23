How to handle difficult family members during the holidays using the SEAR method

LANSING, MI — Holiday stress is reaching new heights this year, with 41% of U.S. adults expecting to experience more stress than last year, according to polling by the American Psychiatric Association. That's a significant jump from 28% in 2024.

Techniques for handling difficult relatives during the holidays

One of the biggest sources of that stress? Dealing with difficult family members during holiday gatherings.

The poll found that 32% of adults reported feeling stressed about spending time with family during the holiday season. But self-help author and leadership coach Marianne Renner says there's a way to ease that stress and avoid uncomfortable interactions when conflicts arise.

"We think it's something outside of our control that's the cause of our problems, but we have more control. In fact, the only thing we have control over is us," Renner said. "So if we can shift the lens into that, then we can look at what stories are seared in my mind."

Renner recommends taking a step back when you find yourself stuck in negative emotions.

"Go back when you realize you're stuck in an emotion that you don't like or don't want rather than just taking an action go back ask what story you're telling yourself," Renner said.

By using this approach, Renner says you can take control of changing the narrative playing out in your mind, which will change your reaction and ultimately any result that comes from that reaction.

Renner calls this the SEAR method, which can be used not only with challenging family members but also in workplace situations.

SEAR stands for: Story that I tell myself + Emotion + Action = Result

