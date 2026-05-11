Zonta Club of East Lansing Area - 05/11/26

LANSING, Mich. — Learn about the Zonta Club of East Lansing Area Clothing Drive from Deidre Davis. The clothing drive will help support local women and families benefiting the Women's Center of Greater Lansing and the Against All Odds Foundation. For more information, please visit Zonta15.org.

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