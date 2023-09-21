Zonta Club of East Lansing - 9/21/23

LANSING, Mich. — Dawn Pysarchik, President and Suzy Merchant, Honorary Chair of Zonta Club of East Lansing Area Foundation and former MSU Women's Basketball Coach talk about their mission and their upcoming Fundraiser that allows them to continue their mission. For more information please visit facebook.com/zontaclubofeastlansingarea or call (517) 336-0569.

