Yes to Lansing Schools Committee - 3/2/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sarah Anthony and Kellie Dean, Co-Chairs for the Yes to Lansing Schools Committee talk about their mission and the upcoming bond to update the schools May 3rd. For more information please visit YestoLansingSchools.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook