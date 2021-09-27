Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation - 9/27/21

LANSING, Mich. — Xavier DeGroat, President, CEP & Founder of Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation talks about how the Foundation not only helps raise awareness but also acceptance for Autism across the world. For more information please visit XavierDeGroatFoundation.org or call (517) 242-6632.

