Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation - 6/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — Xavier DeGroat, President & CEO of the Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation encourages everyone to join the Celebrate Meridian Day Festival outside by the Meridian Township Farmers Market June 25th to help raise austim awareness. For more information please visit XavierDegroatFoundation.org

