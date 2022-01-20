Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation - 1/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — Xavier DeGroat, President & CEO of the Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation talks about opening up the first Autism Museum in the country at the Meridian Mall. He also talks about his Foundations major goal and their Grand Opening Event on February 4th. For more information please visit XavierDegroatFoundation.org

