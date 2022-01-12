Wonder and Wander Jackson LLC - 1/12/22

LANSING, Mich. — Elizabeth Spisich, Founder of Wonder and Wander - Jackson LLC talks about the inspiration behind her new business, and encourages everyone to check it out to learn more about all of the kid-friendly gems Jackson County has to offer. For more information please visit WonderandWanderJackson.com or call (540) 905-2980.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.