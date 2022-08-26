Women in Skilled Trades (WIST) - 8/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — Leisa Williams-Swedberg, Media Director with Women in Skilled Trades (WIST) talks about how WIST can help women get into a career in the construction skilled trades. For more information please visit WISTmichigan.org or call (517) 292-0068.
