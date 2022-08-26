Women in Skilled Trades (WIST) - 8/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — Leisa Williams-Swedberg, Media Director with Women in Skilled Trades (WIST) talks about how WIST can help women get into a career in the construction skilled trades. For more information please visit WISTmichigan.org or call (517) 292-0068.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook