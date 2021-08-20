Wing Heaven Sports Haven - 8/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Joshua Carr, General Manager of Wing Heaven Sports Haven talks about their new location that opened up this last March that includes a Sober Bar. They are a family oriented restaurant including meeting spaces available to the public and they also hold recovery meetings everyday. For more information please visit WingHeavenLansing.com or call (517) 721-1004.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.