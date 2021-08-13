Wing Heaven Sports Haven - 8/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — Joshua Carr, General Manager of Wing Heaven Sports Haven talks about their new location that opened up this last March that includes a Sober Bar. They are a family oriented restaurant including meeting spaces available to the public and they also hold recovery meetings everyday. For more information please visit WingHeavenLansing.com or call (517) 721-1004.

