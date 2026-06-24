WILX David Andrews - 06/24/26

LANSING, Mich. — News Ten's David Andrews stops in to discuss his cookbook, "Baking News: Recipes & Stories from David Andrews"!
A portion of proceeds will benefit the Capital Area Human Society, and Endeavor House Ministries.
For more information, please visit wilx.com/page/baking-news-cookbook
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
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