WILX David Andrews - 06/24/26

LANSING, Mich. — News Ten's David Andrews stops in to discuss his cookbook, "Baking News: Recipes & Stories from David Andrews"!

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Capital Area Human Society, and Endeavor House Ministries.

For more information, please visit wilx.com/page/baking-news-cookbook

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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