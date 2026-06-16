WILX David Andrews - 06/16/26

LANSING, Mich. — Meet News Ten's David Andrews and purchase a signed copy of his cookbook, "Baking News: Recipes & Stories from David Andrews" this Saturday, June 20th!

David will be at the Barnes & Noble in the Frandoor Shopping Center in Lansing from 11am to 1pm. The 152 page cookbook includes recipes, stories, and dishes from David and other News Ten personalities.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Capital Area Human Society, and Endeavor House Ministries.

For more information, please visit wilx.com/page/baking-news-cookbook

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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