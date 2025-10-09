Williamston Theatre - 10/9/25

LANSING, Mich. — Emily Sutton-Smith, co-Founder and Executive Director of the Williamston Theatre, shares all the wonderful shows coming up in Season 19! For more information visit WilliamstonTheatre.org or call (517) 655-SHOW.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.