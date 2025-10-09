Williamston Theatre - 10/9/25

LANSING, Mich. — Emily Sutton-Smith, co-Founder and Executive Director of the Williamston Theatre, shares all the wonderful shows coming up in Season 19! For more information visit WilliamstonTheatre.org or call (517) 655-SHOW.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook