Wieland Corporation - 7/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kevin Shaw, Vice President of Marketing at Wieland Corporation talks about why it's important for a company to have a mission statement. For more information please visit WielandBuilds.com or call (800) 633-5488.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.