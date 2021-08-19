White Law PLLC - 8/19/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jamie White, Attorney at White Law PLLC talks about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ending his tenure as governor and all of the legal problems that will just be just beginning for Cuomo as he prepares to step down, and what this means for the #metoo movement as a whole. For more information please visit WhiteLawpllc.com or call (517) 316-1195.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook