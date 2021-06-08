White Law PLLC - 6/8/21

Jamie White, Attorney with White Law PLLC talks about Dana Nessel opening up the Criminal Investigation into The Boy Scouts of America and the more than 200 Boy Scout victims they represent in a civil case. For more information please visit WhiteLawpllc.com or call (517) 316-1195.

