Wharton Center Life of Pi - 02/27/25

LANSING, Mich. — Taha Mandviwala discusses his role in the Life of Pi, and the hard work that makes the spectacular come to life on stage. Coming to the Wharton Center March 11th - 16th. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call 1 (800) WHARTON (942-7866).
