Wharton Center Hamilton - 05/15/25

LANSING, Mich. — Justin Sargent discusses his role as King George III in the musical Hamilton, and his return to East Lansing. Coming to the Wharton Center May 21st - June 1st. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call 1 (800) WHARTON (942-7866).
