Wharton Center Funny Girl - 02/01/24

LANSING, Mich. — David Foley Jr. discusses his role as Tom Keeney in Funny Girl, coming to the Wharton Center February 6th through February 11th. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit whartoncenter.comor call (800) WHARTONCENTER.

