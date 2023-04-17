Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Wharton Center - 4/17/23

Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 10:47:38-04

LANSING, Mich. — Roz White who plays Zelma Bullock, Tina Turner's Mom in the Production coming to the Wharton Center April 18th through 23rd shares a little bit about the history behind the story. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800) WHARTON or (517) 432-2000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend?
Please complete the form below