Wharton Center - 4/11/22

Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 09:16:49-04

LANSING, Mich. — Stephen Christopher Anthony, Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen at the Wharton Center talks about the upcoming performances and what it has been like playing Evan Hansen. You can catch him on stage May 17th through May 22nd. For more information please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800-WHARTON or (517) 432-2000.

