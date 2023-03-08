Wharton Center - 3/8/23

LANSING, Mich. — Will Burton, Adam in Beetlejuice talks about their upcoming shows at the Wharton Center Tuesday March 14th through Sunday March 19th. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800) WHARTON or (517 432-2000.

