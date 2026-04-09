Wharton Center - 2026-2027 Season - 04/09/26

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peplowski, Senior Marketing Manager at the Wharton Center, introduces the 2026-2027 Season!

Wharton Center 2026-2027 Broadway Series:

Oct 27th - Nov 1st, 2026 The Notebook

Jan 19th - 24th, 2027 Alicia Key's Hell's Kitchen

Feb 23rd - 28th, 2027 Boop! The Musical

Apr 8th - 25th, 2027 Disney's The Lion King

June 22nd - 27th, 2027 The Outsiders

Aug 25th - Sept 5th, 2027 The Phantom of the Opera

Wharton Center 2026-2027 Special Events:

Sept 18th - 20th, 2026 Beetlejuice

Dec 1st - 6th, 2026 Six

Subscriptions and season information are located on WhartonSeason.com. Additional information can be found at WhartonCenter.com or call 1-800-WHARTON.

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