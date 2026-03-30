Wharton Center - 2026-2027 Season - 03/30/26

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peplowski, Senior Marketing Manager at the Wharton Center, introduces the 2026-2027 Season!
Wharton Center 2026-2027 Broadway Series:
Oct 27th - Nov 1st, 2026 The Notebook
Jan 19th - 24th, 2027 Alicia Key's Hell's Kitchen
Feb 23rd - 28th, 2027 Boop! The Musical
Apr 8th - 25th, 2027 Disney's The Lion King
June 22nd - 27th, 2027 The Outsiders
Aug 25th - Sept 5th, 2027 The Phantom of the Opera
Wharton Center 2026-2027 Special Events:
Sept 18th - 20th, 2026 Beetlejuice
Dec 1st - 6th, 2026 Six
Subscriptions and season information are located on WhartonSeason.com. Additional information can be found at WhartonCenter.com or call 1-800-WHARTON.
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