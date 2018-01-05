Wharton Center - 1/5/18

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Tara Peplowski, Marketing Manager, Wharton Center, tells us their upcoming show “Waitress”. For more information, please visit their website at www.whartoncenter.com or give them a call at 1-800-WHARTON.