Wharton Center - 1/5/18

Wharton Center
9:39 AM, Jan 5, 2018

Tara Peplowski, Marketing Manager, Wharton Center, tells us their upcoming show “Waitress”. For more information, please visit their website at www.whartoncenter.com or give them a call at 1-800-WHARTON.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tara Peplowski, Marketing Manager, Wharton Center, tells us their upcoming show “Waitress”. For more information, please visit their website at www.whartoncenter.com or give them a call at 1-800-WHARTON.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top