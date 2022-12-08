Wharton Center - 12/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Em Hadick, who has a role in Pretty Woman: The Musical coming to the Wharton Center talks about being a Holt High School graduate and coming back to the Wharton Center for her role in the show. Shows are December 13th through December 18th. For more information please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800) WHARTON or (517) 432-2000.

