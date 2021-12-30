Wharton Center - 12/30/21

LANSING, Mich. — Bob Hoffman, Public Relations Manager at the Wharton Center talks about the hit Broadway show FROZEN coming to Wharton Center from January 26 - February 6 and why this show is getting great press across the globe. For more information please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800)- WHARTON or (517) 432-2000.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.