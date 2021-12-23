Wharton Center - 12/23/21

LANSING, Mich. — Bob Hoffman, Public Relations Manager at the Wharton Center talks about the hit Broadway show FROZEN coming to Wharton Center from January 27 - February 6 and why this show is getting great press across the globe. For more information please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800)- WHARTON or (517) 432-2000.

