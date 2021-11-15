Wharton Center - 11/15/21

LANSING, Mich. — Belén Moyano who plays Fate in HADESTOWN which is coming to Wharton Center December 7-12, 2021 talks about why HADESTOWN is a show not to be missed and how it's changed her life for the better. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (517) 432-200 or (800) WHARTON.
