Wharton Center - 1/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Kyle Fulton with the Blue Man Group talks about their upcoming shows at the Wharton Center Friday January 20th through Sunday January 22nd. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800) WHARTON or (517 432-2000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook