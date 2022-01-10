Wharton Center - 1/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — Austin Colby who plays Hans in Frozen at the Wharton Center January 26 through February 6 talks about what it is like to traveling in one of the most popular Broadway shows that is currently touring. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call (800) WHARTON or (517) 432-2000.

