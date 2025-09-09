Wharton Center - 09/09/25

LANSING, Mich. — Bob Hoffman, in his role as Public Relations Manager of the Wharton Center, discusses with Deb Hart, co-host of the Morning Blend, both 2025-2026 Broadway and 2025-2026 Performing Art seasons at the Wharton Center. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call 1 (800) WHARTON (942-7866).
