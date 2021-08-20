Weekend Survival Kits - 8/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kyla Parkllan, Director of Mid-Michigan Operations and Jeff Gorsline, Founder and Executive Director at Weekend Survival Kits talk about how the Hunger Heros Race went, raising money to feed hungry kids in Mid-Michigan. Thank you to all of the sponsors and participants! For more information please visit WeekendSurvivalKits.org or you can donate at WeekendSurvivalKits.org/donate
