Weekend Survival Kits - 8/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kyla Parkllan, Director of Mid-Michigan Operations and Jeff Gorsline, Founder and Executive Director at Weekend Survival Kits talk about how the Hunger Heros Race went, raising money to feed hungry kids in Mid-Michigan. Thank you to all of the sponsors and participants! For more information please visit WeekendSurvivalKits.org or you can donate at WeekendSurvivalKits.org/donate

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook