Weekend Survival Kits - 7/21/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Gorsline, Founder and Executive Director, Kyla Parkllan, Director of Mid-Michigan Operations talks about the Hunger Heroes Race and what they have planned special for this year's virtual race. For more information, visit www.weekendsurvivalkits.org or by calling 517-992-6221.
