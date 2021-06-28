Watch
Weekend Survival Kits - 6/28/21

Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 11:15:20-04

Kyla Parkllan, Director of Mid-Michigan Operations and Jeff Gorsline, Founder and Executive Director of Weekend Survival Kits talk about their upcoming event Hunger Heroes Annual Race Series August 1st to August 14th. For more information please visit WeekendSurvivalKits.org or you can donate at WeekendSurvivalKits.org/donate

