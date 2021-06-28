Weekend Survival Kits - 6/28/21

Kyla Parkllan, Director of Mid-Michigan Operations and Jeff Gorsline, Founder and Executive Director of Weekend Survival Kits talk about their upcoming event Hunger Heroes Annual Race Series August 1st to August 14th. For more information please visit WeekendSurvivalKits.org or you can donate at WeekendSurvivalKits.org/donate

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook