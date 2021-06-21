Weekend Survival Kits - 6/21/21

Kyla Parkllan, Director of Mid-Michigan Operations and Jeff Gorsline, Founder and Executive Director of Weekend Survival Kits make their big Grand Prize announcement for the Hunger Heroes Race that benefits food insecure school kids in the mid-Michigan area. Their Virtual Race is August 1st through August 14th. For more information please visit WeekendSurvivalKits.org or RunSignUp.com/wsk

