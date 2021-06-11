Weekend Survival Kits - 6/11/21

Kyla Parkllan, Director of Mid-Michigan Operations and Jeff Gorsline, Founder and Executive Director of Weekend Survival Kits talk about their annual fund-raising event - The Hunger Heroes Race, and how this event helps school kids. For more information please visit WeekendSurvivalKits.org or you can donate at WeekendSurvivalKits.org/donate

