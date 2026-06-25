WeatherGard - 06/25/26

LANSING, Mich. — Larry Shy, General Manager of WeatherGard shares how new windows can save you money year after year. WeatherGard windows built are engineered for our unique climate and built right here in Michigan.

For more information, please visit WeatherGard.com or call (616) 272-7000

Beyond home improvement, WeatherGard has also become known for giving back through WeatherGard Cares. For further details, please visit WeatherGard.com/cares/.

For more information, please visit WeatherGard.com or call (616) 272-7000

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