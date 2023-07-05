Weather Vane Roofing - 7/4/23

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Bradford, the owner of Weather Vane roofing discusses the benefits of using rubber shingles made from recycled tires. For more information, please visit WeatherVaneRoofingor by calling 517-318-0420.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook