Weather Vane Roofing - 3/6/23

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Bradford, Owner of Weather Vane Roofing talks about things you should do in the spring to make sure your roof is "Tuned-Up" and ready for the year. Check them out at the upcoming Lansing Home Show March 16th through 19th at the MSU Pavilion. For more information please visit WeatherVaneRoofing.com or call (517) 318-0420.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook