Weather Vane Roofing - 2/20/23

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Bradford, Owner of Weather Vane Roofing talks about tips for choosing the right color of roof for your home. For more information please visit WeatherVaneRoofing.com or call (517) 318-0420.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.