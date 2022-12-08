Weather Vane Roofing - 12/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Bradford, Owner of Weather Vane Roofing talks about the importance of removing heavy snow from your roof. With winter coming snow and ice will be on our roof soon. It is a great idea to remove snow from the roof when it gets to 6 inches or greater. At 6 inches, the snow begins to insulate itself and will melt from the bottom. This water rolls to the eaves and gutters and can create ice dams and icicles that could lead to possible interior damage to your home. For more information please visit WeatherVaneRoofing.com or call (517) 3148-0420.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook