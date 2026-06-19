Wayback Burgers - 06/19/26

LANSING, Mich. — Majd Khalid, Manager of Wayback Burgers of Lansing shares how to grab yourself a free vanilla milkshake as part of Wayback Burgers Annual Free Shake Day. For more information, please visit WaybackBurgers.com or call (517) 708-7085.
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