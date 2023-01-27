Waverly Robotics - 1/27/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Parks, Robotics Coach with Waverly Robotics talks about their upcoming event at UrbanBeat on Friday, February 10th to help raise money for a trailer. For more information please visit waverlyrobotics.com or call (517) 321-7265.

